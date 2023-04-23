Analyst: ‘Not a lot of bust potential’ with this Clemson draft prospect

Clemson’s top NFL draft prospect is roughly a week away from finding out where he will be playing professionally.

And while there’s still some question as to how soon he hears his name called, one of ESPN’s draft analysts believes Myles Murphy won’t have to wait past the first day of the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday. And he’s confident Murphy will at least be a solid contributor wherever he ends up.

“There’s not a lot of bust potential with Murphy,” said Todd McShay, who’s been at the network since 2006. “He may never be elite, but I don’t think he’s going to be a bust. And that’s why I think teams think he’s going to be safe in the first round.”

McShay is far from the only draftnick convinced that Murphy will be Clemson’s next first-rounder. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said earlier this week he believes the Tigers’ former defensive end is likely to be taken anywhere from the 15th overall pick to the 25th selection.

ESPN ranks Murphy as the No. 24 overall prospect and third-best edge defender in this year’s draft, and McShay said it’s easy to see why teams are intrigued by Murphy. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, Murphy ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during his private pro day workout in Clemson earlier this month.

A blue-chip recruit coming out of the Atlanta area in 2020, Murphy started 27 of the 38 games he played in three seasons for the Tigers. He led Clemson in sacks each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 17.5 sacks and 119 tackles, including 37 for loss.

Murphy never had a double-digit sack season with the Tigers, and McShay isn’t sure that changes in the NFL. But McShay noted Murphy has the motor to go with his physical attributes, which he believes gives Murphy a high floor at the next level.

“He has the long arms. For a big guy, he’s got some bend to him, some athleticism and some flexibility,” McShay said. “I just don’t think he’s ever going to be an annual double-digit sack guy, but I think he’s going to be consistently productive. Seven to eight sacks a year.

“He’s strong versus the run. Will give you effort. Lot of production is based on motor, and I love that. He’s got closing bursts to the quarterback, and he’s just relentless in pursuit.”

Photo credit: Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

