Tigers sweep Pittsburgh

It was a beautiful Sunday at McWhorter Stadium as the Tigers were set to play game three in their series against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Tigers offense has struggled against the Panthers pitchers, and in the first two games of the series have only had five total runs. Clemson’s offense came to play Sunday, and would finish with 11 total runs, 10 hits,11 RBI’s and would sweep Pittsburgh 11-2.

Right-hander Valerie Cagle (22-3) got the start in the circle Sunday for the Tigers. This was Cagle’s second start of the series. Cagle would get the win for the Tigers, while Dani Drogemuller (7-12) suffered the loss

The Panthers came out swinging on Sunday, however the defense behind Cagle helped keep the Tigers from falling behind early in the game.

On the very first pitch, Makenzie Clark hit a strike over the centerfield fence to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. This is the best start the Tigers have had so far in their series against Pittsburgh. Soon after Cagle stepped up to bat with Ally Miklesh on second. Cagle singled up the middle and Miklesh ran home to extend the Tigers lead 2-0.

The Tigers’ offense kept on swinging in the bottom of the first. Maddie Moore singled with runners on first and second. This advanced rightfielder, Caroline Jacobson home.

After this run, the Panthers made a pitching change and brought in right-hander Abby Edwards hoping to help keep Clemson from adding more to their lead.

The Tigers made it all the way through their batting order in the bottom of the first. Reedy Davenport stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, but was unable to get enough on the hit and flew out to centerfield.

Pittsburgh answered in the top of the second when Yvonne Whaley singled with the bases loaded, and advanced two runners home to keep the game within one run.

The Tigers offense kept the Pittsburgh defense on their toes when Caroline Jacobson singled through the left side with runners on first and second, as a result Cagle advanced to second and Ally Miklesh ran home.

Not long after Maddie Moore homered over the left center fence with the bases loaded to extend their lead 8-2.

The Tigers tapped on three more in the bottom of the sixth when Alia Logoleo hit a home run over the left field fence with two runners on the bases, to bring the final score to 11-2. The game finished in the bottom of the sixth due to the NCAA run-rule.

This concludes the final home game of the Tigers regular season. Clemson will travel to Virginia to play Liberty University, Wednesday, April 26th at 5 p.m.