What They Are Saying: Murphy getting lots of buzz

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will see his dream come true Thursday night when his name is called in the first round of the NFL draft.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Murphy with the draft just days away.

.@ClemsonFB’s Myles Murphy is coming to a sack a QB near you 💪 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uWBHjrAJiV — NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2023

Myles Murphy | DE | Clem – Prototypical size + length

– Explosive first step and pace up arc

– Strong hands to jolt on punch/stab

– Rushes through his length/long-arm

– Stout run defender at PoA

– Power to shuck blockers from frame pic.twitter.com/zvRlLRLWpA — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) April 23, 2023

Myles Murphy is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 1629 DE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/rIcykFZRiZ pic.twitter.com/RedqxtUU01 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 22, 2023

RDE Myles Murphy's a raw pass rusher, but he's got great size, length, and versatility Also comes with a quick get-off, hot motor, long arms, and shocking hands Threatens the edge with his explosiveness, is stout as a run defender, and is a high-IQ guy who batted a few passes https://t.co/gArEMxiKpQ pic.twitter.com/jetrDHZJV0 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 19, 2023

Myles Murphy does TWO things extremely well and they are essentially the same foundation Set the EDGE or long arm rushes – he's going to win inside and post/lock out w/length. Likely to choke you in the process. Can hold his ground or walk you back. That's it. But pretty good. pic.twitter.com/CrCZSjo8IN — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) April 18, 2023

A few spots I could see the Chiefs trading up to next week 16 – Commanders

22 – Ravens

24 – Jaguars Potential players if they trade up DT – Bryan Bresee

DE – Myles Murphy

DE – Lukas Van Ness

OT – Broderick Jones

WR – Quentin Johnston

WR – Zay Flowers

WR – Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) April 21, 2023

Myles Murphy has an In-Game Athleticism (IGA) Score of 94.2 out of 100, top 6% among 4,238 EDGE defender prospects. #ReelAnalytics IGA Score🔗 https://t.co/40hA4AJ0qw pic.twitter.com/uDNovMTUr1 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) April 19, 2023

11. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Grade: 94.5 (Top 15) An imposing edge setter, Murphy fits a mold to me similar to a Ryan Kerrigan / George Karlaftis type rusher that can get after the QB, but also possesses the size to impose his will in the run game He’s got good hand fighting… pic.twitter.com/xP414hDkvD — WhatGibbsFF (@WhatGibbsFF) April 20, 2023