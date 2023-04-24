Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 10

Clemson (25-16, 9-9 ACC) dropped a tough midweek home game to Georgia before hitting the road and sweeping three games at NC State. The Tigers host Kennesaw State on Tuesday night before traveling to #17 Boston College for a three-game series this weekend.

Overall Record: 25-17 (9-9 ACC) Last Week: 3-1 (3-0 ACC) 4/18 Tuesday Georgia L, 4-5 4/21 Friday @ NC State W, 10-2 4/22 Saturday @ NC State W, 9-7 4/23 Sunday @ NC State W, 8-5 Next Week: 4/25 Tuesday Kennesaw State (19-19) 6:00PM 4/28 Friday @ #17 Boston College (27-12, 12-9 ACC) 5:30PM 4/29 Saturday @ #17 Boston College (27-12, 12-9 ACC) 2:00PM 4/30 Sunday @ #17 Boston College (27-12, 12-9 ACC) 1:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 24th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Billy Amick

The sophomore first baseman from Batesburg, SC earned his second straight hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-16 (.500) in four games last week. Amick had a double, two homers, three runs, and a team-best seven RBI while leading the team in slugging (.938) and on-base (.579) percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Ethan Darden

The freshman lefty from Rock Hill, SC earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance at NC State on Friday. Darden tied his career-high in innings (6.0) while allowing one run (earned) on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts to earn the series-opening win.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 31-19 last week while outhitting their opponents .331 (50 hits) to .239 (33 hits). On the week, Clemson had nine doubles, five homers, 14 walks, and three HBPs against 36 strikeouts while going 2-6 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.50 ERA, allowing 19 runs (18 earned) in 36.0 innings with 16 walks and one HBP against 39 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .980 clip, committing three errors in 149 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson welcomes Kennesaw State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0, sweeping a home-and-home (9-4, 7-2) in 2018 and winning at Kennesaw 6-2 earlier this week. Clemson travels to Boston College this weekend for a three-game ACC series. The Tigers lead the all-time series 42-10, including a 20-4 mark in games at Boston College. Clemson has won 16 of the 17 series between the schools, including the last 14 series. The Tigers are on a nine-game winning streak against the Eagles while winning 21 of the last 23 matchups.

