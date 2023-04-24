Clemson Softball Weekly Wrap - Week 11

No. 6 Clemson (44-5, 17-4 ACC) won a midweek matchup with Winthrop before sweeping three home games from Pittsburgh. The Tigers travel to Liberty on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular-season with a three-game series at Virginia Tech this weekend.

Overall Record: 44-5 (17-4 ACC) Last Week: 4-0 (3-0 ACC) 4/18 Tuesday Winthrop W, 2-0 4/21 Friday Pittsburgh W, 3-2 4/22 Saturday Pittsburgh W, 2-0 4/23 Sunday Pittsburgh W, 11-2 (6) Next Week: 4/26 Wednesday @ Liberty (30-17) 5:00PM 4/28 Friday @ Virginia Tech (33-15, 12-9 ACC) 6:00PM 4/29 Saturday @ Virginia Tech (33-15, 12-9 ACC) 2:00PM 4/30 Sunday @ Virginia Tech (33-15, 12-9 ACC) 12:00PM Records and rankings as of Monday, April 24th.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Maddie Moore

The sophomore infielder from Loomis, CA earned her first hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-8 (.500) in four games last week. Moore had a homer, one run, four walks, no strikeouts and six RBI while going 4-4 on stolen bases.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Millie Thompson

The junior lefty from Bedford, VA earned her second pitcher-of-the-week award for her work in two starts last week. In 9.0 innings, Thompson did not allow a run on 11 hits with one walk and eight strikeouts while picking up one win.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the opposition 18-4 last week while outhitting their opponents .287 (27 hits) to .229 (22 hits). On the week, Clemson had two doubles, four homers, 16 walks, and one HBP against 14 strikeouts while going 6-9 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.04 ERA, allowing four runs (all earned) in 27.0 innings with three walks and 18 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at 1.000 clip, not committing an error in 121 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson makes their first trip to Liberty in midweek action. The Tigers lead the all-time series 2-0, winning two games (5-4 in 8 innings and 1-0 in 8 innings) in the 2022 Tiger Invitational at McWhorter Stadium. Clemson closes out regular-season play by making their first trip to Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the all-time series 5-3 and have won both three-game series held at Clemson (2021 – 8-1, 0-9, 1-4 and 2022 – 1-6, 0-4, 2-4). The Tigers do hold a 2-0 advantage in games away from home (2-0 in 2021 ACC Tournament and 4-1 in 2022 ACC Tournament).