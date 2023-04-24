ESPN analyst high on Murphy, sees him as potential ‘franchise centerpiece’

Heading into this week’s NFL Draft, plenty of draft pundits view Myles Murphy as Clemson’s next first-round pick.

ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid is among those who are high on Murphy and expect the talented defensive end to hear his name called when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Kansas City with the opening round.

“I think 12 to 20 is probably the range that he’ll end up going,” Reid said in an appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain. “I know he got some top-10 buzz earlier on this season. I still think he can go top 10, it’s just a matter of how comfortable you feel with taking Myles.”

A recent mock draft from Reid has Murphy going to the Green Bay Packers with the 15th overall pick. Reid ranks Murphy as the No. 19 overall prospect in this year’s draft class and the second-best defensive end.

Reid, a former starting college quarterback and coach, saw Murphy play in person multiple times last season. And Reid came away particularly impressed after watching Murphy post 1.5 sacks among his four total tackles in Clemson’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley last October.

“I was at his best game,” said Reid, who was a three-year starting quarterback at North Carolina Central University before going on to coach at his alma mater from 2014-18.

“I was there live scouting him against NC State, that night game. The atmosphere was electric there. I think Clemson was ranked fourth or five at the time and NC State was in the top 10, too. So, the atmosphere there was electric, and I think he had a couple sacks in that game. He was very impressive.”

An injury prevented Murphy from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day in March, but he impressed during a private pro day workout ealier this month, running a 4.52-second 40-yard dash – an outstanding time at his size.

“Every bit of 6-foot-5, 275 pounds,” Reid said. “Ran in the low-4.5s at his pro day, which was a great time for him. When he was coming off of that hamstring injury, everybody just wanted to see, was he going to test as freaky as he was labeled to be, and he definitely did. I thought he definitely helped himself.”

A blue-chip recruit coming out of the Atlanta area in 2020, Murphy started 27 of the 38 games he played in three seasons for the Tigers. He led Clemson in sacks each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 17.5 sacks and 139 tackles, including 37 for loss.

While Murphy never had a double-digit sack season with the Tigers, Reid believes that could easily change at the next level and sees him as the type of defensive piece up front that teams could potentially build around.

“With Myles, it’s just consistency with him,” Reid said. “You want him to take over and be dominant a little bit more than what he was throughout the year. But I just think there was some moments of where he wasn’t completely healthy with that hamstring. But I think he could be a 10-plus sack guy easily. It’s just a matter of he has to go somewhere that has dominant coaching that asks a lot of him just because he’s capable of being that franchise centerpiece.”

