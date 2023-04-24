Hot streak breathes new life into Clemson baseball’s season

Whether or not Clemson baseball returns to college baseball’s postseason remains to be seen.

But for the first time this season, the Tigers have made themselves a realistic part of the conversation.

After spending the previous two weekends winning series it couldn’t afford to drop after a 2-7 start to ACC play, Clemson worked the last three days to put together its first perfect weekend of the league slate. The Tigers capped its first road sweep of NC State since 2009 with a 9-7 victory Sunday, continuing a hot streak in which Clemson has won nine of 12 games and seven of its last nine in conference play.

The latter development is particularly significant.

For the first time this season, Clemson is .500 in ACC play, which is an important mark for teams in the league hoping to be selected for a regional. In the last six years, no ACC team with a losing conference record during the regular season has received an-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a big deal and gets us right back in the thick of things,” Clemson first-year coach Erik Bakich said after Sunday’s game.

The last it that happened was 2016 when Boston College, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Duke made the tournament, but all of those teams were at least 10 games over .500 overall. Clemson, which has also jumped NC State and Louisville for fourth place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division standings, is a season-high nine games above .500 for the time being.

Those teams also finished in the top 30 of the RPI rankings, which is something else to monitor with this year’s Clemson team.

The Tigers’ sweep of NC State was the best outcome for Clemson when it comes to the metrics. The Wolfpack began the weekend with an RPI of 9 while the Tigers were outside the top 40. Clemson has since catapulted to No. 22 in the updated rankings, fifth-highest among ACC teams.

With a month left before the ACC Tournament, there’s still plenty of work for Clemson to do. The task continues in earnest this weekend when the Tigers travel to Boston College for one of the stiffest tests remaining on the slate. The Eagles, fresh off a road sweep themselves of North Carolina, are 12th in the RPI.

There are also home series against Louisville and UNC as well as a three-game set at Virginia Tech awaiting the Tigers after that. If Clemson is going to end its two-year NCAA absence, the Tigers will have to earn it.

But Clemson has breathed new life into its season with the work it’s done over the last couple of weeks, giving itself a chance in the process.