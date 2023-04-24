This intangible strong 'across the board' for Clemson football

Clemson has more than half of its starters returning on each side of the ball. This spring, the Tigers started incorporating their latest top-10 recruiting class into the mix with the arrival of some freshmen that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said will make an impact next season.

In other words, the Tigers are again expecting to have another quality blend of experience and talent come the fall. But there’s another quality to the 2023 Tigers that, according to players and coaches, was palpable this spring.

“I think it all starts with our leadership,” linebacker Barrett Carter said.

While Clemson lost its share of veteran leaders off last year’s team – KJ Henry, Davis Allen and Jordan McFadden, just to name a few – the Tigers still have some seasoned upperclassmen around to step into those roles. Sixth-year defensive linemen Xaiver Thomas and Justin Mascoll, fifth-year cornerback Sheridan Jones and running back Will Shipley are among those who fit the bill.

But Carter said it’s not just those that have been around the program for multiple years that have taken that initiative.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen is we have leaders in all grades,” Carter said. “We have our freshman mid-years who just came in, really high school seniors, who have taken leadership roles and shown they’re not afraid to lead.

“I just think we have a lot of leadership coming on the defense. We’re building a lot of chemistry and watching a lot of film together. … It’s translating on the field.”

Swinney mentioned during the spring that he also noticed leadership skills developing “across the board” with his team, most notably from some of the Tigers’ younger plays. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, receiver Antonio Williams and linebacker Wade Woodaz are rising sophomores that Swinney singled out in that regard, and a number of Clemson’s mid-year enrollees weren’t afraid to take the bull by the horns in that regard with their position groups, he said.

“It’s just really encouraging,” Swinney said. “We all know a lot of those older guys, but we see some of these younger guys really, really stepping up. I’m just really proud of them.”

Carter suggested that development hasn’t been a coincidence. Leadership throughout the locker room has been encouraged by everyone in it, Carter said, leading to a higher level of team chemistry heading into the summer.

“We’ve built a leadership type where we don’t want you to be afraid to lead, so we have freshmen who are stepping up and leading,” he said. “Sophomores. Juniors. All age groups. I think that just allows us to be very comfortable with each other, lets us communicate better and make plays.”

