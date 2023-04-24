Where six Tigers landed in this ESPN seven-round mock draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here, with the first round set to get underway Thursday in Kansas City followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Ahead of the draft, ESPN released a new mock draft (subscription required) with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller giving his predictions for Rounds 1-7.

Miller’s mock has six Clemson draft prospects hearing their names called over the first six rounds, including one in the first round and two more in the second.

Miller projects Myles Murphy as Clemson’s lone first-round pick, with the defensive end being taken No. 20 overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

“A source with knowledge of the Seahawks’ draft plans told me this week that the floor for Murphy is No. 20 — if the team doesn’t select a defensive end at No. 5,” Miller wrote. “Murphy, who blazed a 4.51-second 40-yard dash while weighing 270 pounds at his pro day, would give Seattle’s defense the juice it needs coming off the edge. In a base 3-4 scheme, Murphy’s ability in space would be a welcome addition, but it’s his long-arm pass-rush move and power in the run game that would be the most immediate boost to the team. With Dre’Mont Jones signed in free agency and Jalen Carter projected at No. 5 overall, Seattle can remake the defensive line as it did with the offensive line in 2022.”

Miller predicts defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to be the second Tiger selected, going to the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round with the 38th overall pick.

“Bresee started the 2022 season as a first-round prospect on my board, but he couldn’t match his earlier career tape as he made his way back from injury,” Miller wrote. “The Raiders, however, can afford to take a chance on his upside and bet on a healthy Bresee returning to form. At 6-6 and 298 pounds, he has positional versatility and could slide from 5-technique to 3-technique.”

Miller projects Trenton Simpson as the next Clemson prospect to get picked, with the Atlanta Falcons grabbing the linebacker in the second round (No. 44 overall).

“Adding speed on defense is the theme of this Atlanta draft so far, with Nolan Smith selected to rush the quarterback, and Simpson picked to be a playmaker at weakside linebacker,” Miller wrote. “Simpson, who ran a 4.43 at the combine, has the rare speed and short-area quickness to be a factor in a pass-coverage and run-defending role.”

As for the rest of Miller’s projections for Clemson prospects, his mock draft has tight end Davis Allen joining Bresee with the Raiders (Round 4, No. 109 overall), defensive end K.J. Henry going to the Indianapolis Colts (Round 5, No. 138 overall) and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden being picked by the Houston Texans (Round 6, No. 188 overall).

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

