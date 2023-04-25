Clemson Run-Rules Kennesaw State 15-5

Clemson, SC — Clemson scored multiple runs across five consecutive innings to run-rule Kennesaw State 15-5 on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers improved to 26-16 on the season while the Owls fell to 19-20.

Kennesaw State started the scoring in the second inning as they plated three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer. Clemson answered back with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Blake Wright led off the inning with a solo homer before Benjamin Blackwell reached on a single and throwing error. Following a sac bunt, Blackwell scored on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Owls wasted little time in extending their lead in the third as another two-run homer stretched the lead to 5-2. But again, the Tigers responded in the bottom of the frame. Blackwell reached on a two-out single and Jacob Jarrell followed with a two-run homer to cut the lead back to one at 5-4.

Clemson claimed their first lead of the game in the fourth inning. Will Taylor started things off with a one-out double and Caden Grice tied the game with a double. Four batters later, Blackwell worked a two-out walk for a 6-5 lead while a wild pitch stretched the lead to 7-5.

The Tigers kept up the scoring in the fifth with five more runs. Cam Cannarella and Cooper Ingle started the inning off with consecutive singles and Will Taylor was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Grice worked a walk for the first run and Billy Amick brought another run in with a sac fly to make it 9-5. Riley Bertram followed with a RBI single and Blackwell plated two with a single to extend the lead to 12-5.

Clemson didn’t let up in the sixth as Ingle drew a one-out walk and Grice followed with a high homer right down the rightfield line for a 14-5 lead.

The Tigers ended the game in the bottom of the seventh as Grice lined a two-out hit down the rightfield line to plate the winning run and end the contest in seven innings.

Clemson reliever Ty Olenchuck (1-0) earned his first win of the season with 2.2 scoreless innings. Kennesaw State reliever Nolan Sliver (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on four hits in 1.2 innings.

The Tigers finished the game with 15 hits, led by three hits from Bertram and Blackwell, while Kennesaw State tallied eight hits in the contest.

Clemson returns to action this weekend as they travel to Boston College for an important three-game ACC series that kicks off Friday evening at 5:30PM from Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton.

