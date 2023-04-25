Former Tiger back in transfer portal

A former Clemson wide receiver is back in the transfer portal.

Ajou Ajou has put his name in the portal again, TCI confirmed.

Ajou first entered the portal in December 2021 following that regular season at Clemson, his sophomore campaign. He then transferred to play for Jeff Scott and South Florida in 2022 but only played in one game due to injury, catching a pair of passes for 9 yards.

In 2021, Ajou played in 12 games for the Tigers, recording six receptions for 73 yards. He concluded his two seasons at Clemson (2020-21) with eight total receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The first Clemson football signee from Canada, Ajou is a product of Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International where he finished the 2019 season with 39 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

