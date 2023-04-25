‘I love it’: Klubnik a fan of this change in offensive operation

One of the many changes Clemson’s offense will be undergoing under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley this fall is an alteration to the gameday operation.

Riley’s predecessors, Tony Elliott and Brandon Streeter, called their plays from the coaches’ box. That won’t be the case with Riley, who will coach from the sideline once games begin.

It’s a change quarterback Cade Klubnik is welcoming.

“I love it,” Klubnik said.

Clemson used scrimmages, including the team’s annual Orange & White game, this spring as a trial run for the new method of operation. During the network’s broadcast of the spring game, ESPN’s cameras often panned to Riley, who was hand-signaling plays from field level.

Clemson has done away with the four-part play boards on the sideline that were previously used to relay calls from the box to the players. Klubnik said it’s similar to the setup he had during his prep career at Westlake (Texas) High where his head coach called plays.

“And he was on the sideline,” Klubnik said. “So I love it. I love that I can go talk to him right after I run the play – right after we score a touchdown hopefully – and that I can come talk to him about the drive and just talk through it without having to put his headset on. It’s just easier.

“Definitely just looking to the sideline and little things, I like it a lot.”

Klubnik said another advantage of the switch is getting the calls communicated faster. While it didn’t necessarily show in the spring game, Klubnik said, it’s helped the offense pick up the tempo.

“I think it’s just a little bit faster,” Klubnik said. “I don’t think we had a great tempo (in the spring game) like we did all spring. Probably would’ve wished we would’ve got the tempo going a little faster, but I would say overall, yeah.”

Clemson is looking for any advantage it can get to improve an offense that was better last season but still not where the Tigers want to be on that side of the ball. Clemson went from 100th to 48th nationally in total offense and from 103rd to 66th in passing offense, but it wasn’t enough to keep Swinney from making a change.

He dismissed Streeter after one season on the job and brought in Riley, who led the nation’s ninth-ranked scoring offense at TCU a season ago. Riley spent the previous two seasons coordinating SMU’s offenses.

All of Riley’s offenses have ranked in the top 15 nationally in scoring and top 30 in total yards, places Clemson’s offense hasn’t been since 2020.

