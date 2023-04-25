Kiper releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects

A longtime ESPN draft analyst updated his prospect rankings (subscription required) ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft this week.

Mel Kiper Jr. has three Tigers ranked among the top 35 prospects on his final Big Board and four in the top 115.

Defensive end Myles Murphy moved down two spots on Kiper’s Big Board but still cracked the top 25, coming in at No. 25.

“Murphy has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner,” Kiper wrote. “He also plays the run well and is physical at the point of attack. He had 11 sacks in his first two seasons at Clemson and had 6.5 in 2022. He moves inside to tackle at times, so that versatility will help his stock for NFL teams. I wrote in September that I wanted to see his sack production rise before moving him up, and while he didn’t have elite numbers, he did improve. He has a chance to go in the top 15 picks because teams always reach for edge rushers.”

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is the next-highest ranked Clemson prospect on Kiper’s Big Board, checking in at No. 33, followed closely by linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 35.

Former Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry is also ranked on Kiper’s Big Board as the No. 111 overall prospect.

As for Kiper’s final position rankings, Murphy is ranked as the No. 2 defensive end with Henry ranked as the No. 11 prospect at that position.

Bresee is Kiper’s No. 4 defensive tackle, and Simpson is Kiper’s top-ranked inside linebacker.

Other Clemson draft prospects that appeared in Kiper’s position rankings are Jordan McFadden (No. 11 offensive guard), Davis Allen (No. 12 tight end), Joseph Ngata (No. 53 wide receiver) and B.T. Potter (No. 8 kicker).

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to get underway Thursday in Kansas City with the first round, followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

