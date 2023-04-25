Dabo Swinney never expected Xavier Thomas to still be playing for Clemson six years later. Since that’s still the case, though, the Tigers’ head coach is hoping Thomas can get through his final college season on the field pain-free.

“Just really praying that he can stay healthy,” Swinney said.

Off the field, though, is where Swinney gets to beaming when discussing Clemson’s sixth-year defensive end. Speaking at an appearance during the school’s latest Prowl & Growl tour stop Tuesday in Greenwood, a smile spread across the face of Swinney, who sounded more like a proud father than a coach talking about one of his players.

“I’m just really proud of the transformation I’ve seen in him and his maturity,” Swinney said.

Thomas has ridden a proverbial rollercoaster since arriving on Clemson’s campus in 2018 as one of the nation’s top high school prospects. The South Carolina native earned freshman All-America that season following a 43-tackle, 3.5-sack campaign and followed it up with third-team all-ACC honors as a sophomore.

Then came a wave of setbacks. Complications from strep throat and COVID-19 led to Thomas playing just seven of the Tigers’ 12 games in 2020. Not feeling like himself, Thomas nearly walked away from football following that season but ultimately chose to stay on the team.

After working to get himself back into shape, Thomas said nobody had seen what he’s fully capable of, something he hoped to display during the 2022 season. But a broken foot in preseason camp cost him the first five games.

Thomas returned with a bang in Clemson’s win at Boston College in mid-October. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder had two sacks and forced a fumble, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors despite playing just six snaps. Thomas later reaggravated the injury, though, and had to have a second surgery, ending his season after just three games.

Things haven’t gone according to plan for Thomas, who, like many blue-chip prospects, initially had thoughts of moving on to the NFL after just three seasons at Clemson. But Thomas has made the most of his extended stay in college. When he leaves Clemson next year, he’ll do so with multiple degrees.

“He’s got his master’s degree,” Swinney said. “He’s grown into a great leader and grown into a very mature man. Just really excited from him.”

And he’s finally healthy again, Swinney added.

Clemson is trying to keep it that way until the fall, so the Tigers held Thomas out of spring practices as a precaution. The expectation is for Thomas to be full go once preseason camp rolls around in August, which Swinney hopes is the start of a season that everyone in and around the Tigers’ program has been waiting for from its veteran edge defender.

“Just really praying he can have that year that we all know he’s really capable of,” Swinney said. “And if he stays healthy, he will. That’s just the biggest thing with him.”