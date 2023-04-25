'That's the next one': Former Tiger breaks down Woods in spring game

True freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods shined during Clemson’s April 15 spring game, and the former five-star prospect made it easy to see why he is so hyped.

Woods was rarely pushed backward at the point of attack, displaying the strength his coaches and teammates have talked so much about. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder recorded seven total tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss, and also powered his way through the line to block an extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, now an ACC Network analyst, is among those who came away from the spring game very impressed by Woods.

Mac Lain, who was on the call for ACC Network Extra’s broadcast of Clemson’s spring game, spoke highly of Woods while breaking down his film from the game on ACCN recently.

Mac Lain indicated that he believes Woods will be the next great Clemson defensive lineman, based on what he saw.

“This young man is ready to play at a very high level. … This guy should be in high school, he should be going to prom, but instead he’s dominating the spring game,” Mac Lain said.

“There’s a lot of expectation,” Mac Lain added. “I heard all these rumblings about this young cat, just in articles, coaches. I’m like c’mon y’all. And then I see it for myself, I’m like, that’s him. That’s the next one.”

You can watch Mac Lain break down highlights of Woods in the spring game below:

