Watson has message for doubters, analysts set expectations for him next season

Is a comeback season in store for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson?

Across 16 games in 2020 with the Houston Texans, Watson had a 70.2 percent completion percentage and 33 touchdown passes with seven interceptions while leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards.

Watson made his long-awaited return to the field last season after sitting out the entire 2021 season and then serving an 11-game suspension to begin 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In six games with the Cleveland Browns, Watson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdown passes with five interceptions.

Now heading into his first full season with the Browns, Watson met with the media recently and was asked about those who would question whether he can get back to being the type of quarterback he was the last time he played a full season in 2020.

“I don’t say anything, that’s their own opinions. I know who I am,” Watson said. “This organization knows who I am, and the guys that I played with know who I am. So, everyone has their own opinions of what they want to say or how they want to just the fact of last year. But at the end of the day, I have the oppprtunity to go out there and prove what I need to prove in 2023, and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m not focused on what anybody else has to say.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson was traded to the Browns in March 2022 before receiving a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million.

NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms set expectations for Watson next season, considering the Browns need a big year from the star QB to show he’s worth what Cleveland gave up to get him.

You can watch Florio and Simms talk about Watson entering 2023 below:

