A message to future NFL Tigers from their parents ahead of draft

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft that is set to begin Thursday, the parents of Clemson draft prospects had heartfelt messages for the future NFL Tigers as they get ready to start the next chapter of their life and football careers.

“You’ve been working hard for 15 years to reach this day right here, and we’re here,” said Dionna Ford, the mother of Trenton Simpson.

Clemson Football shared a great video with messages from the parents of Tiger draft prospects Davis Allen, Bryan Bresee, K.J. Henry, Myles Murphy, Jordan McFadden, Trenton Simpson and B.T. Potter.

Check out the sweet video below:

“You’ve been working hard for 15 years to reach this day right here.” A message to our future @NFL Tigers from their parents. #NFLDraft 🧡 pic.twitter.com/m7Fz9zZRso — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 26, 2023

