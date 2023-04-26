Clemson transfer target down to two

Clemson transfer target down to two

A Clemson men’s basketball transfer target is down to two schools.

Syracuse graduate transfer guard Joseph Girard III, one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced Wednesday night that he will choose between Clemson and LSU.

Girard is coming off a visit to Clemson last weekend.

Last season for the Orange, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from Glens Falls, N.Y., averaged 16.4 points and three assists.

