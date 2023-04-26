Clemson transfer target down to two

A Clemson men’s basketball transfer target is down to two schools.

Syracuse graduate transfer guard Joseph Girard III, one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced Wednesday night that he will choose between Clemson and LSU.

I’d Like To Announce I’ll Be A Tiger At……. #BeDifferent 😉🐅💜 pic.twitter.com/BtGkVyTygA — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) April 26, 2023

Girard is coming off a visit to Clemson last weekend.