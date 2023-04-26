Clemson’s top 4 offensive newcomers coming out of spring

Clemson’s spring football season gave head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff their first chance to evaluate which newcomers might be able to help the Tigers immediately next season.

The Tigers had 15 mid-year enrollees go through the spring, the most of the Swinney era. Only one, former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, wasn’t an incoming freshmen.

With the dust having settled on Clemson’s 15 practices, here’s a look at a handful of offensive newcomers that made a strong case for immediate playing time coming out of the spring.

Harris Sewell

If Peter Woods was the lead story among the Tigers’ newcomers this spring, Sewell was at least on the front page.

Clemson is still waiting to get whole again up front. Marcus Tate (knee) and Walker Parks (ankle) missed most of the spring recovering from injuries. Still, the fact that Sewell did enough to warrant first-team reps at guard is a good indication of what Swinney and his staff think about the Texas native’s ability to perform both physically and mentally along the offensive line.

“He can move,” Swinney said. “He has great football IQ, and he understands defenses. Incredibly well-coached. He’s as tough as they come.”

It certainly appears that Sewell, who ran with the ones at right guard in the spring game, is entering the summer as one of the Tigers’ top 10 offensive linemen, which figures to at least get him some meaningful snaps in the fall should he continue on his upward trajectory.

Noble Johnson

The only receiver signee to go through the spring, Johnson took advantage of a sizable opportunity at the position. With Beaux Collins (shoulder) and Adam Randall (knee) held out of team work as they work their way back to full health, Johnson repped primarily with the second-team offense at the outside receiver spot.

His five receptions in the spring game tied for the most of anyone on the Orange team. While Collins, Randall, Cole Turner and veteran Brannon Spector may be ahead of Johnson in the pecking order on the outside, physical setbacks have kept many of them out of action for prolonged periods of time in recent seasons, so Johnson will need to stay ready. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Johnson is physically prepared to play come the fall.

Ian Reed

Reed is another first-year lineman that made a strong impression this spring. A fellow Texas, Reed got some second-team reps at tackle as the Tigers shuffled things around up front because of the injuries.

The 6-6, 315-pounder is another youngster who passes the eye test. Reed will likely fall further down the depth chart once Clemson gets back to full strength in the trenches, but the Tigers will need quality depth there. After a solid showing during the spring, redshirting isn’t a foregone conclusion for Reed.

Christopher Vizzina

How much playing time Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee will get in the fall remains to be seen. Vizzina, who threw the decisive pick-six in the spring game, exited the spring competing for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Cade Klubnik and former walk-on Hunter Helms.

But the Tigers remain high on their young signal caller, who, at 6-3 and 220 pounds, can be a punishing runner when he gets a full head of steam going, Swinney has said. Getting more comfortable with the speed of the college game can only come with experience, but Swinney said Vizzina has all the physical tools.

“The guy is gifted, and he’s only 17 years old,” Swinney said. “He’s a young guy. He’s got a bright, bright future.”

