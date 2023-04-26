ESPN still very high on future outlook of Clemson's defense

ESPN remains high on the future outlook of Clemson’s defense.

On Wednesday, ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg released his top 25 Future Power Rankings for defense (subscription required) and has Clemson ranked No. 2 after ranking the Tigers No. 1 a year ago.

Rittenberg’s power rankings are an assessment of the next three seasons (2023-25) and factor in current rosters and future recruiting, as well as coaching and consistency.

Here’s some of what Rittenberg wrote about why he ranked the Tigers at No. 2:

Despite a step back last fall, Clemson projects well through 2025. Coordinator Wes Goodwin is no longer new, but the unit loses several mainstays, including linemen Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry, and linebacker Trenton Simpson. But Clemson retained more production than some expected, as linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro are all back for their fifth or sixth seasons. … Senior end Justin Mascoll is another veteran presence. The key is building for 2024 and 2025 with junior tackles Payton Page and Tre Williams, among others. Clemson adds Peter Woods, ESPN’s top defensive tackle and No. 4 overall recruit for the 2023 class, as well as four other ESPN 300 line recruits. Linebacker also looks strong with Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a second-team AP All-America selection, leading the group alongside Barrett Carter, who earned first-team All-ACC honors. … Injuries hit Clemson’s secondary hard in 2022, but there were some bright spots, such as safety Jalyn Phillips, who returns for his final year, and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins. Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus, both sophomores, help the cornerback outlook beyond 2023. Safety Andrew Mukuba, the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, will try to rebound from a disappointing season. Clemson has nice depth at safety with senior R.J. Mickens. The team also has two ESPN 300 recruits committed for 2024.

Georgia is No. 1 in ESPN’s future defense power rankings, and rounding out the top five behind Clemson are No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Iowa.

NC State (No. 11) and Florida State (No. 18) are the only other ACC teams besides Clemson ranked in the top 25.

