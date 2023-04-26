Grice gets Tigers going to grab midweek win

Before this past weekend when Clemson swept NC State on the road, things were looking dreary for the Tigers’ baseball team. However, with a road series sweep over the Wolfpack and a midweek matchup victory under their belts Tuesday night against Kennesaw State, first baseman Caden Grice and the Tigers are starting to see the light in all the darkness, especially after securing a 15-5 win in seven innings and amassing an impressive 9-2 record in their last 11 matchups.

The Tigers and Owls met earlier in the season on March 22, when Clemson came out on top and won 6-2 after a hard-fought game that was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning. Going into this midweek matchup against a familiar foe, the Tigers knew what to expect, and they knew what they had to do to come out on top.

While Kennesaw State’s record prior to this game (19-18, 9-9 ASUN Conference) did not look as appealing as Clemson’s record (25-16, 9-9 ACC), this win still meant something to the Tigers, who were trying to claw their way back into postseason play after struggling for much of the season.

One player who has helped get Clemson back on its feet the

past few games is No. 31 Caden Grice. While the start of Tuesday’s game was a little slow for the Tigers and Grice, things started to turn around for Clemson and Grice both right around the fifth inning.

Grice had four at-bats in Tuesday’s game and five RBIs, and his plate appearances were pivotal to securing the win for the Tigers. After lining out in the first, Grice collected two walks in which he scored on one, an RBI double, and a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Grice’s home run exited Doug Kingsmore Stadium at an impressive speed of 108 miles per hour, and anyone who was in attendance knew that his ball was long gone as soon as Grice made contact.

As if that was not enough, Grice singled down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk it off for Clemson, putting the Tigers ahead 10 runs and securing a victory in seven innings.

When asked about his recent success at the plate, including his grand slam against NC State the previous weekend, Grice surpassed speaking about his own accomplishments and instead pointed to the lineup’s overall success.

“Top to bottom, our lineup is looking pretty good, and I think we’re swinging the bat well,” Grice said. “We look forward to taking that momentum from [last] weekend and this game up to BC.”

The Tigers and Grice hope to keep the momentum going and the bats swinging as they travel to Boston College for another road series this weekend. If they are able to successfully sweep another team on the road, the Tigers will continue to inch closer and closer into contention for postseason play.

With 14 games remaining for the Tigers, there is no room for error if they want a chance in the big dance, and they will need Grice to get Clemson going on both sides of the field.