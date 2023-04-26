Mukuba: Clemson capable of having ‘best defense in the nation’

Clemson’s defense wasn’t the same suffocating unit last season that it’s been recently. In fact, there’s one aspect of it that head coach Dabo Swinney views as the primary area for improvement heading into the 2023 season.

But the unit capped the spring with a strong performance in the team’s Orange & White game, and one of the Tigers’ starters on that side of the ball believes the group is capable of a lot more come the fall.

“If we get the consistency we need, I believe we are going to be the best defense in the nation,” safety Andrew Mukuba said.

The Tigers were far from that a season ago in coordinator Wes Goodwin’s first year as Brent Venables’ successor. Clemson’s formidable defensive front helped the Tigers turn in one of the nation’s top 15 run defenses, but the Tigers struggled to complement it with their pass defense. Clemson plummeted to 75th nationally in that category, leading Swinney to pinpoint tightening things up against the pass as his team’s No. 1 objective heading into the spring.

Clemson broke in five new full-time starters in the back seven last season, which contributed to the issue. But Clemson has all but one starter at the second and third levels back, and it’s replenished a defensive line that’s losing top-tier talent in Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and K.J. Henry with a heralded crop of incoming freshmen, including five-star signee Peter Woods.

Even with starting defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Jalyn Phillips unavailable, Clemson’s pass defense was more resistant in the spring game. The same could be said for the defense as a whole. Less than 500 combined yards were mustered by the offenses with the White defense (primarily first-teamers) making things particularly difficult for the Orange offense (primarily second-teamers). The Orange team finished with just eight first downs in the White team’s 20-13 win.

“I feel like we capped off the spring in a good way,” Mukuba said. “I feel like everybody came in every day to compete and get better. I’ve seen consistency throughout the whole spring at every position. We just kept getting better from scrimmage to scrimmage.”

The defenses also combined for four interceptions on a day when neither offense had more than 212 yards through the air. Clemson’s first-team offense wasn’t at full strength either with receivers Beaux Collins and Adam Randall being held out, but it was a confidence-builder for a back end that’s been much maligned since the start of last season.

“It’s a lot of talk about this secondary, but I believe in these guys and I know what those guys are capable of doing,” Mukuba said. “It’s just we’ve got to take a step to do that, and I feel like we’re going to do this fall coming up.”

Mukuba said he also saw more commitment from defensive players off the field during the spring, devoting more time to off-field preparation than usual.

“I’ve seen guys in the weight room when they’re not supposed to be there and in the film room when they’re not supposed to be there,” Mukuba said. “Just seeing things like that, I feel like that’s good for the defense because I know they’re focused and locked in.”

That level of buy-in has Mukuba giddy about the defense’s potential next season.

“It’s going to be exciting to see this (fall),” he said.

