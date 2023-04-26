This rule change is 'fine' with Swinney

Last week, the NCAA approved several timing rules changes in an effort to speed up the action in college football this season.

Before Tuesday’s Prowl & Growl event in Florence, S.C., Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the changes that include — for most of the game — no longer stopping the clock when a team picks up a first down.

Under the new rules, the game clock will continue to run when a first down is gained. Previously, the game clock stopped when a first down was gained, and the clock restarted when the offense was awarded a first down.

However, under the new rules, the game clock will still be stopped when a first down is gained during the last two minutes of either half.

Swinney doesn’t have a problem with the new timing rules.

“It’s fine. It’s really not that big a deal,” he said. “I like how it ended, in that the last two minutes of the first half and the second half is still normal for us as coaches as far as managing the clock and all those things. So, I like that part of it. At the end of the day, it’s just one of those things I think they want to say they’re speeding up the game.”

“But they don’t want to talk about all them commercials,” he added, smiling.

Two other adjustments, intended to continue to reduce breaks in the game, were also approved: teams will be prohibited from calling consecutive team timeouts, and penalties at the end of the first and third quarter will carry over and be enforced on the first play of the next quarter.

As for no more first-down clock stoppages, except for at the end of each half, it “makes sense” to Swinney and he’s cool with it.

“I think it’s just kind of a happy landing that they got to, and makes sense,” he said. “The clock stopped briefly until they moved the chains and then they would start it again, and now it’s just going to keep running. Again, to me, that’s fine. And then the last two minutes of each half, it’ll be normal there, clock management.”

