Bresee's draft wait is over

After hours of wondering, Bryan Bresee knows where the next stop in his football journey will take him.

The New Orleans Saints ended the former Clemson defensive lineman’s wait by selecting him in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Bresee, who came off the board with the 29th overall pick, is the second Clemson player to be selected, joining fellow first-rounder Myles Murphy, who was taken one spot ahead of his former teammate by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The back-to-back picks make it four times in the last five drafts that Clemson has had multiple first-round selections. Murphy and Bresee are the first Clemson duo to be drafted consecutively since Marcus Gilchrist and Da’Quan Bowers in 2011.

The nation’s No. 1 prospect during the 2020 recruiting cycle, Bresee was seen as a borderline first-round talent in large part because of concerns teams had about his durability, according to some draft analysts. Bresee sustained his share of injuries during his three seasons at Clemson, including a torn ACL that cost him all but four games during his sophomore season. He also dealt with shoulder injuries and a kidney infection a season ago.

Last fall was a particularly trying one for Bresee, who also lost his younger sister, Ella, who succumbed to brain cancer in September. Bresee played 26 games during his time with the Tigers, finishing his college career with 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

Heading into this year’s draft, some mocks had Bresee sneaking into the first round. Others didn’t. More than three hours came and went Thursday without Bresee’s name being called, but the Saints grabbed him with one of the final three picks of the opening round.

Whether it be former coaches or draftniks, many believe Bresee’s best football is ahead of him should he be able to maintain a clean bill of health. His most productive season at Clemson came as a true freshman when he posted career-highs in tackles (23) and sacks (4) en route to ACC Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors, a disruptive form the Saints will be trying to get the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder back to on the interior of their defensive front.