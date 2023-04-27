Brownell: ‘Got to do good job with your roster’ in new era of recruiting

Whether it be departing seniors or underclassmen talented enough to get an early start on their professional career, annual roster shakeups aren’t new to college athletics.

The new recruiting landscape, though, has taken things to another level on that front.

With the recent introduction of name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes and the one-time transfer rule, Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell said it’s more imperative than ever for coaches to continuously keep a pulse on the players already on the roster and those they want to bring into their respective programs in the future.

“I think the thing that changes right now is, because of the transfer eligibility right away, you’ve got to really do a good job with your roster,” Brownell said Wednesday during an appearance at Clemson’s Prowl & Growl tour stop in Charleston. “You’ve got to manage your roster as well as you can so you don’t have a mass exodus.”

Brownell acknowledged there are some departures beyond exhausted eligibility and chasing the professional dream that are inevitable. There is only so much playing time to go around, and some players naturally fall further down the pecking order over time.

“You’re probably going to lose a player or two every year, and most of that is based on playing time,” Brownell said. “Kids who get to their junior years, they want to start. And it’s just hard for that to happen for everybody. So managing that is a little bit of a challenge.

“Then obviously the NIL piece of recruiting is also an issue. It’s another log on the fire, if you will, for recruiting. You’ve got a lot of things you’re dealing with, and that’s certainly one as well.”

The transfer portal works both ways for teams, but those who wait around to try to get to know portal entries will likely get left behind. With a select period of time for transfers to enter the portal – the spring window for men’s basketball ends May 11 while the two-week window for football will close Sunday – coaches have to act fast in doing their homework on prospective additions.

“You’ve got to have somebody on your staff that’s more geared toward the portal and paying attention,” Brownell said. “So we have a couple of guys on our staff that are looking at that every day.”

Brownell said his staff’s research goes beyond a stat sheet.

“Then you’ve got a lot of background checking to do,” he said. “A lot of phone calls to make to find out what kind of kids they are. It’s easy to see their stats and to watch some film on them and see how good a player they are, but you’ve got to do some background on whether they fit your program at Clemson University.”

Brownell lost backup center Ben Middlebrooks to NC State but has also brought in two of his top portal targets. Former Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former NC State wing Jack Clark make up the Tigers’ portal class so far. With two scholarships still available for next season, Brownell said last week Clemson may not be done.

Publisher Robert MacRae contributed to this story.