Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Caden Grice

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Caden Grice, a junior pitcher/first baseman from Greer, South Carolina.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Whatever Brad Owens gives me

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Pointing to the Cheap Seats at the end of the Alma Mater

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Favorite MLB Player:

Clayton Kershaw

Favorite MLB Team:

Los Angeles Dodgers

Favorite Food:

Steak

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):

Softball

Favorite Type of Music:

Country

Favorite Movie:

Lone Survivor

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

Favorite Vacation:

Beach

What sport would you play other than baseball?:

Golf – so fun to play!

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:

Ken Griffey Jr.