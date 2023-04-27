Clemson Baseball: Get to Know Caden Grice

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Caden Grice, a junior pitcher/first baseman from Greer, South Carolina.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Whatever Brad Owens gives me

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Pointing to the Cheap Seats at the end of the Alma Mater

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Favorite MLB Player:
Clayton Kershaw

Favorite MLB Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers

Favorite Food:
Steak

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides baseball):
Softball

Favorite Type of Music:
Country

Favorite Movie:
Lone Survivor

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

Favorite Vacation:
Beach

What sport would you play other than baseball?:
Golf – so fun to play!

If you could meet one famous person, who would you pick?:
Ken Griffey Jr.

