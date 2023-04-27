Clemson Softball: Get to Know Aby Vieira

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Aby Vieira, a sophomore catcher from Mission Viejo, California.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Bacon
Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Handshakes while they are announcing the lineup
Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Team mosh pits after big wins
Favorite Class at Clemson:
Creative Writing
Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Reflection Pond
Favorite MLB Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Favorite Food:
Lasagna
Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Sleeping
Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Hockey
Favorite Music:
Country
Favorite Movie:
Top Gun
Favorite Holiday:
Christmas
Favorite Vacation:
Hawaii
What sport would you play other than softball?
Volleyball