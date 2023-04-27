Clemson Softball: Get to Know Aby Vieira

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Aby Vieira, a sophomore catcher from Mission Viejo, California.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:

Bacon

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:

Handshakes while they are announcing the lineup

Favorite Clemson Tradition:

Team mosh pits after big wins

Favorite Class at Clemson:

Creative Writing

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:

Reflection Pond

Favorite MLB Team:

Los Angeles Angels

Favorite Food:

Lasagna

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:

Sleeping

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):

Hockey

Favorite Music:

Country

Favorite Movie:

Top Gun

Favorite Holiday:

Christmas

Favorite Vacation:

Hawaii

What sport would you play other than softball?

Volleyball