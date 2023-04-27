Clemson Softball: Get to Know Aby Vieira

In this weekly feature, TCI gives fans a chance to get to know some of their favorite Clemson players off the field. This week we take a look at Aby Vieira, a sophomore catcher from Mission Viejo, California.

Favorite Pre-Game Meal:
Bacon

Favorite Pre-Game Tradition/Superstition:
Handshakes while they are announcing the lineup

Favorite Clemson Tradition:
Team mosh pits after big wins

Favorite Class at Clemson:
Creative Writing

Favorite Spot on Clemson’s Campus:
Reflection Pond

Favorite MLB Team:
Los Angeles Angels

Favorite Food:
Lasagna

Favorite Hobby Outside Softball:
Sleeping

Favorite Sport to Watch (besides softball):
Hockey

Favorite Music:
Country

Favorite Movie:
Top Gun

Favorite Holiday:
Christmas

Favorite Vacation:
Hawaii

What sport would you play other than softball?
Volleyball

