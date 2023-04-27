Seeing draft dreams come true never gets old for Swinney

The NFL Draft never gets old for Dabo Swinney, and Clemson’s head coach is excited to see the dreams of another crop of Tigers come true during the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.

“It’s special to be a part of that transformation and just to see their lifelong dream come to fruition for them,” Swinney said at the Charleston Prowl & Growl on Wednesday. “It’s awesome.”

Clemson has produced at least five selections in three of the last four NFL Drafts, including six selections in 2019, seven selections in 2020 and five selections in 2021.

Only two schools have had at least five draft picks selected in a single draft more times than Clemson (seven) in the last nine years, and Swinney believes more than five Tigers have the chance to hear their names called in this year’s draft.

Headlining the list of Clemson draft-eligible players is defensive end Myles Murphy, a probable first-round pick, as well as defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson, both of whom figure to be early-round picks as well if not first-round selections.

Defensive end K.J. Henry, tight end Davis Allen, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, wide receiver Joseph Ngata and kicker B.T. Potter are also on the list of Clemson draft prospects.

“I text with all those guys. I think we’ve got eight guys that have a chance to be drafted, or certainly will at least be a free agent, maybe nine,” Swinney said. “So, we’ll see. But it’s exciting because you know these guys from early ages of high school, and some longer than that. It’s a lot of anxiety this time of year for those guys, because it’s the one time where they really don’t know where they’re gonna be and now they’re getting ready to find out what the next step in their journey is.”

Including his interim head coaching stint in 2008, Swinney has served as head coach for a total of 71 draft picks from Clemson, the second-most of any college coach — active or inactive — in that span.

In that timeframe, Swinney has produced 15 first-round picks, the second-most among active coaches.

Swinney called it “a blessing” to see so many of his players get the opportunity to continue their football careers at the NFL level.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of guys be able to realize their dream and go on to do great things,” Swinney said. “I think there’s several guys in this group that are going to have hopefully great, long pro careers. But it never gets old to see them. Even the guys that don’t go on to the NFL, just to see them grow into the men that a lot of these guys are and what they’re doing out there with their careers, it’s special.”

The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday with Round 1 and continues at 7 p.m. on Friday with Rounds 2-3 before wrapping up with Rounds 4-7 beginning at noon on Saturday.

–Draft notes from Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

