Swinney weighs in on what NFL teams will be getting in Murphy, Bresee

The NFL Draft is here.

And for a couple of former Clemson players, the wait to hear their name called could end before the day is over. While linebacker Trenton Simpson could make a late push, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are the most likely players to join the Tigers’ list of first-rounders when the draft begins with the first 31 picks tonight (8 p.m., ESPN).

Wherever Murphy and Bresee end up going, their former coach believes their next team will be getting a bargain.

“There aren’t many people walking the planet who have the ability to be the first pick of the draft, much less a first-round pick,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday during an appearance at a Prowl & Growl tour stop in Charleston. “And I think Myles is one of those guys that maybe he has that type of ability. He’s not going to be the first pick this year, but I think he’ll be a first-rounder. So I think whoever gets him is getting a higher value than where he gets drafted. And I would say the same thing about Bryan whether he goes 15 or he goes 40.”

Murphy is widely projected to be the first Clemson player taken in this year’s draft, though there doesn’t seem to be a consensus on how soon in the first round the 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end might go. Inconsistency in Murphy’s game is something some draft analysts believe could end up resulting in Murphy sliding toward the back end of the first round.

Swinney said he doesn’t question Murphy’s commitment to the game. And from an athleticism standpoint, Swinney said Murphy, who ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash during his pro-day workout earlier this month, rivals any edge defender that has come through Clemson’s program during Swinney’s 15-year tenure as head coach.

“Myles is, athletically, probably as gifted as anybody we’ve ever had come through Clemson at his position with his combination of length, size, speed and strength,” Swinney said. “He’s an incredibly smart kid, but he’s still just hasn’t reached his potential. He’s got a lot of great football in front of him, and he loves it.”

Swinney said Bresee is also entering the next phase of his career with untapped potential after a rollercoaster three years at Clemson. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Bresee earned freshman All-America honors at his defensive tackle spot before a torn ACL ended his sophomore season after just four games. Bresee dealt with more injuries last season as well as the passing of his younger sister, Ella, who succumbed to brain cancer in September.

“This past year, a lot of challenges,” Swinney said. “But he’s the ultimate gym rat.”

Because of the injury concerns that, in part, limited him to 14 games over the previous two seasons, Bresee’s first-round stock is a bit more shaky. Some mock drafts have the 6-5, 300-pounder being taken somewhere in the opening round. Others don’t.

But his undeniable physical traits have stood out at every stop along his football journey, something Swinney said he expects to continue wherever Bresee ends up next.

“Any time he’s on the field, you notice him,” Swinney said. “From peewee to middle school to high school to Clemson and now you’re going to do the same when he gets to the NFL. When he’s on the feld, you just notice him. He’s just a relentless guy. He’s incredibly big, strong and athletic. And he’s just now I think really got a foundation in place to where he can reach his potential. A lot of good days ahead for those guys.”

