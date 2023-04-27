Where Murphy landed in final CBS mock drafts

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson, Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson released their final mock drafts for tonight’s first round.

Wilson had former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy falling to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 18 overall.

“Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we’d like to see him play with more consistency, his best football is in front of him, for sure,” Wilson wrote. “He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it’s easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.”

Murphy would be the second former Tiger selected by the Lions in recent years. Another Tiger defensive end, Austin Bryant, was selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Prisco mocked the former Clemson star to fall even farther and end up with the Seattle Seahawks, who own the No. 20 overall pick.

“They took Jalen Carter earlier in this draft, so now they can come back and take an outside rusher to go with him,” Prisco said. “When Seattle was going good, it was always about the defensive front leading the way. The Seahawks need to get back to that, so they pass on quarterback Anthony Richardson.”

Murphy would become the first Tiger selected by the Seahawks since they selected running back Zac Brooks in 2016.

Brinson was the only analyst who did not mock Murphy as a first-round selection, while all three experts excluded former Tigers Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson from their first-round projections.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. tonight in Kansas City.

