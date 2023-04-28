ABC crew discusses Bresee pick

Just a pick after his teammate was selected, former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee became the second Tiger to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The New Orleans Saints selected Bresee with the No. 29 overall pick, making him the first Tiger selected by the organization since 2015.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay lauded the pick during ABC’s coverage of the draft.

“Wow, what amazing potential he has at the next level with his size,” Herbstreit said. “He is really quick, is able to get off with his power and agility off of blocks, plays hard every single play. Some of these guys on the interior of the defense, sometimes they disappear, they take some plays off, not this guy. So you love that, the Saints will love to see that.”

McShay, a longtime NFL Draft analyst, originally ranked Bresee as the No. 36 overall prospect in the draft. However, he also thought very highly of the Saints’ selection.

“I’m excited for him to get kind of a fresh start,” McShay said. “He’s got all the tools and he’s going to work hard, he just needs a fresh start.”

McShay also praised Bresee not only for his ability to get off of blocks, but also cited his 1.7-second 10-yard split in reference to his elite get-off speed.

