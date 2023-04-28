CBS draft analyst grades Tigers' pair of selections

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy and former defensive tackle Bryan Bresee were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Murphy was the first Tiger selected on Thursday, with the Cincinnati Bengals using the No. 28 overall pick on the 6-foot-5, 268-pound edge rusher.

Longtime CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Pete Prisco immediately released his grade for all 31 picks on Thursday, including the two former Clemson stars.

“There is great value in getting Murphy in this spot,” Prisco wrote. “If they want to win a Super Bowl, they have to beat the the great quarterbacks in the AFC. That means pressure. Murphy joins a good group and gives them fresh legs.”

Bresee fell to pick No. 29, where the New Orleans Saints scooped up the 6-foot-5, 298-pound interior lineman.

“This is a need pick,” Prisco wrote. “They suffered some hits at defensive tackle in free agency, so they had to find help. Bresee had injuries and other things that held him back at Clemson, but he has a ton of talent. That will show up on the next level.”

