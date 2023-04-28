Kirk Herbstreit praises Myles Murphy pick

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy became the first Tiger off the board during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Murphy with the No. 28 overall pick, where he will be coached by former Clemson staff member Marion Hobby.

ESPN College GameDay star and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit commented on the pick during ABC’s annual draft coverage.

“This guy exploded onto the scene as a true freshman,” Herbstreit said. “I remember watching like, ‘Man, here comes the next guy.’ 6’5″, 270, 4.53 at that size gives you an idea of how quickly he can move. Strong hands and spin move are tough to deal with. What a great addition to what I think is already a pretty strong unit.”

Murphy joins former Tiger wide receiver Tee Higgins, offensive lineman Jackson Carman and defensive tackle DJ Reader in Cincinnati.

