Simpson hears his name called in third round of NFL Draft

Trenton Simpson finally has a home in the National Football League.

The former Clemson star linebacker slipped to the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft but was eventually selected in that round Friday night by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 86 overall pick.

Simpson becomes the third Clemson product selected in this year’s draft, joining the pair of first-round picks in defensive end Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall to the New Orleans Saints).

Simpson also became the first Clemson player selected by the Ravens since the franchise’s inception in 1996.

Simpson signed with Clemson in December 2019 and spent the last three seasons playing for the Tigers. He earned All-ACC selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team) as a sophomore in 2021 before collecting multiple third-team all-conference honors as a junior in 2022.

Simpson was also a Butkus Award semifinalist last season when he compiled 77 tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games (all starts). That followed his sophomore campaign during which he tallied 78 tackles to go with 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while also adding three pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts).

A former five-star prospect from Charlotte, Simpson enrolled at Clemson in January 2020 and went on to produce an impressive true freshman campaign as he was credited with 32 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks and a forced fumble over 12 games (three starts).

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder displayed his speed during the pre-draft process, blazing a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He then put on a show at Clemson’s Pro Day, flashing his athleticism during on-field workouts and testing very well while posting the best times among the participants in the three-cone drill (4.24 seconds) and the L-drill (7.06).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney believes Simpson’s new team will not only be getting a great player on the field, but a great person off it as well.

“Y’all know, he’s fast and strong and a great, great human being,” Swinney said. “He’s just an awesome kid. It makes your heart smile every time you’re around him. He’s just a great kid.”

Simpson finished his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts).

