What They Are Saying: Murphy, Bresee go back-to-back in draft

Clemson’s defensive line produced a pair of picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive end Myles Murphy with the No. 28 overall selection and the New Orleans Saints added defensive tackle Bryan Bresee one pick later with the No. 29 overall selection. The consecutive selections of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first-round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history. The duo became the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back in any round all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da’Quan Bowers in 2011. Twitter was buzzing Thursday night after the Tiger duo heard their names called. Check out some of what they were saying after Murphy and Bresee went back-to-back in the draft:

404 ➡️ 864 ➡️ 513 The next stop in Myles Murphy’s journey is set.@BigMurphy_25 x @Bengals pic.twitter.com/MlRBXw2d8n — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee and his family wore "Ella Strong" shirts on draft night 🧡 Bresee's younger sister, Ella, died of brain cancer in September 2022. pic.twitter.com/4l7sFcpzw7 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

BACK TO BACKKKKKK — Ruke Orhorhoro (@ruke33) April 28, 2023

First time ever Clemson has had back to back first round picks. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 28, 2023

Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee become the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 28, 2023

Let’s Gooooo! Youngin welcome on in!!! https://t.co/NEuZzGJ5T4 — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee on what he brings: An athletic, disruptive DT that's going to come in to work every day and do what he needs to do to earn the respect of the coaches + players. Leave it all out there every day. #Saints — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) April 28, 2023

.@ClemsonFB states its case as D-Line U 🐅 Most DE/DT drafted in the first round since 2019! pic.twitter.com/ysSPT0vYSQ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 28, 2023

We've got two guys heading to the @NFL! Go be great, Bryan and Myles 🧡👏 pic.twitter.com/nK6xTS95T4 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 28, 2023

We really got Who Dat and Who Dey in the same night. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023

