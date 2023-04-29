Allen selected in fifth round of NFL Draft

A third Tiger has been drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Clemson tight end Davis Allen with the 175th pick.

Allen becomes the first Tiger tight end to be drafted since 2017, when the New York Jets took Jordan Leggett in the fifth round with the No. 150 overall pick.

Allen was a third-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2022 when he posted career highs in receptions (39), receiving yards (443), touchdowns (five) and offensive snaps (701) while starting all 14 games. His 39 receptions and five touchdowns were the most by a Clemson tight end since Leggett’s 46-reception, seven-touchdown campaign in 2016.

Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout turned analyst for NFL Network, called Allen “intriguing” given the versatility and potential Allen has at the position at nearly 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.

“I was hoping he would do a little bit more at the Senior Bowl than I saw there, but he’s a smooth, easy mover,” Jeremiah said last month. “He flashes some power after the catch to run through guys. He understands how to set up routes. Gosh, he’s 6-5 ½ and 246 pounds, and I think he’s got the frame to get even bigger. So I’m a little bit higher on him than some buddies in the league.”

A reliable receiver, physical blocker and team leader, Allen recorded 88 receptions, 951 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns over 54 games (25 starts) in his career at Clemson (2019-22).

The Calhoun (Ga.) High School product exited as one of only six tight ends in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions, with his 12 touchdown catches being tied for the second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in school history.

