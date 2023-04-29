Former Clemson WR getting shot as UDFA

A former Clemson receiver will get his shot at the NFL as a free agent.

After going undrafted this weekend, Joseph Ngata is set to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ngata played part of four seasons with the Tigers, though injuries plagued the former blue-chip recruit throughout his time with the Tigers. He finished his college career with 88 catches for 1,287 yards and six scores.

He had his best season as a Tiger last fall when he was healthy, posting career-highs in catches (41) and receiving yards (526). The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder brings a physical element to the outside receiver spot, and Ngata had a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds.

He was also a healthy participant at Clemson’s pro day in March, hoping his pre-draft workouts would help alleviate teams’ concerns about his durability at the next level.

“I wanted NFL scouts to see up close and in person and to go up against the best competition,” Ngata said following his pro day workout. “I was being physical and fast. I wanted them to see everything up close.”

It was good enough for the Eagles to give him his chance at the next level.

