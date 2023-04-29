Grice leads Tigers to series win over Boston College

Caden Grice pitched a career-high 8.0 innings with a career-high nine strikeouts to lead Clemson to a 6-3 victory over No. 11 Boston College at Harrington Athletics Village on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 28-17 overall and 11-10 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 29-14 overall and 13-11 in ACC play. It marked the 15th year in a row Clemson won the three-game series over Boston College.

Grice (4-1) earned the win by pitching the longest outing by a Tiger since Nick Hoffmann’s complete game in the second game of a doubleheader at Boston College on March 27, 2021. He gave up two hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks. Eagle starter Chris Flynn (6-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded six hits, four runs and five walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Billy Amick’s two-out single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Clemson scored three more runs in the top of the second inning with two outs. After Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single, Grice helped his own cause with a two-run single, then Amick lined a run-scoring double.

The Eagles plated a run on an error in the bottom of the second inning, then they scored a run in the sixth inning. Travis Honeyman belted a triple for their first hit of the game, then Joe Vetrano flared a run-scoring single. The Tigers responded with two runs in the seventh inning to double their lead on a wild pitch and Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly.

The Tigers take five days off for final exams before hosting Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.