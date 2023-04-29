Henry taken in fifth round of NFL Draft

Another Clemson defensive lineman is off the board in the NFL Draft.

After Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were taken in the first round two days earlier, the Washington Commanders took defensive end K.J. Henry in the fifth round Saturday. Henry, the fourth Clemson player taken, was selected with the 137th overall pick.

It’s the first time since Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant were all drafted in the first round in 2019 that Clemson has had more than two defensive linemen taken in the same draft.

Henry could’ve entered the draft a year ago but decided to return for a fifth and final season with the Tigers in 2022, his only season as a full-time starter. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder turned in his most productive year at Clemson, notching career-highs in tackles (51) and tackles for loss (9). He added 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

A former blue-chip recruit, Henry finished his Clemson career with 122 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

