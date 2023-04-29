What They Are Saying: Simpson drafted by Ravens

Linebacker Trenton Simpson became Clemson’s third pick of the 2023 NFL Draft upon being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (No. 86 overall) on Friday.

Simpson became the first Clemson player selected by the Ravens since the franchise’s inception in 1996. His selection leaves the Carolina Panthers as the only active NFL franchise never to draft a Clemson player. The Ravens also became the 28th NFL franchise to select at least one Clemson player during Swinney’s head coaching tenure.

Check out what they’re saying on Twitter about Simpson being selected by the Ravens:

With our third-round pick, we’ve selected LB Trenton Simpson from Clemson! Welcome to Baltimore, @TrentonSimpson_! pic.twitter.com/74DTKdGpU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

"Eric DeCosta has been cooking this week, and it's on!!" @TorreySmithWR announces our third-round pick! Tune into the NFL Draft now on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. pic.twitter.com/ZfEfDlLpNj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

.@TrentonSimpson_ plays like a Raven❗️ Tune into the NFL Draft April 28-29 on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. pic.twitter.com/kdgcivFvjB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

One phone call can change everything. pic.twitter.com/laMWxesXsi — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023

Absolute scene at Trenton Simpson’s home as the @ClemsonFB linebacker finally hears his name called by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round pic.twitter.com/yT8ow4y3Ef — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 29, 2023

Stackin' that defense 🫣@ClemsonFB OLB Trenton Simpson is headed to the @Ravens 😈 pic.twitter.com/5tEryJeVzL — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 29, 2023

Baltimore selects Clemson LB Trenton Simpson 86th overall 🟣 15 QB Hits since 2021 (1st among ACC LBs) pic.twitter.com/64Nb0N1r9i — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

Charm City x Clemson: Trenton Simpson is the first Clemson player ever selected by the Baltimore Ravens AND the first Clemson player selected by a Baltimore-based NFL franchise since the Colts drafted C Tony Berryhill in the ninth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 29, 2023

Congratulations, @TrentonSimpson_, for being drafted by the @Ravens! Can’t wait to cheer you on. pic.twitter.com/gd6P2TPTJt — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 29, 2023

