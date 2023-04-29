What They Are Saying: Simpson drafted by Ravens

Football

By April 29, 2023 9:03 am

Linebacker Trenton Simpson became Clemson’s third pick of the 2023 NFL Draft upon being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (No. 86 overall) on Friday.

Simpson became the first Clemson player selected by the Ravens since the franchise’s inception in 1996. His selection leaves the Carolina Panthers as the only active NFL franchise never to draft a Clemson player. The Ravens also became the 28th NFL franchise to select at least one Clemson player during Swinney’s head coaching tenure.

Check out what they’re saying on Twitter about Simpson being selected by the Ravens:

 

