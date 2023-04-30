Analyst: Henry 'kept stealing my eyes' among Clemson's DL draftees

Part of Matt Miller’s pre-draft research included watching tape of Clemson’s defensive line prospects, most notably Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

That’s understandable given Murphy and Bresee each ended up being selected in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. But the one that stood out the most to the ESPN draft analyst on tape was K.J. Henry.

“He kept stealing my eyes,” Miller said of the Tigers’ former defensive end during ESPN’s broadcast Saturday.

Henry joined Murphy and Bresee as draftees when the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round. The Commanders took Henry with the 137th overall selection.

Despite spending just one season as a full-time starter at Clemson, Henry’s rush skills off the edge consistently flashed on film, Miller said. Henry spent five seasons at Clemson after signing with the Tigers as a five-star prospect in 2018.

“Had 53 quarterback pressures in college,” Miller said. “He’s almost 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds with a 80-inch wingspan. He ran a 4.63 40(-yard dash) at the NFL scouting combine. He can stand up, and he can put his hand in the dirt.”

Miller opined that Washington was an ideal fit for Henry to potentially see the field early in his NFL career given the uncertainty surrouding the Commanders’ edge position. After Washington declined to pick up the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Chase Young, a report surfaced Saturday that the team may look to trade Young or fellow end Montez Sweat, the Commanders’ first-round selection in 2019.

“With Montez Sweat and with Chase Young, their future is very questionable in Washington,” Miller said. “K.J. Henry is going to have an opportunity to get in there.”

