Chargers brass reveals what made McFadden ‘really attractive’

Jordan McFadden is heading to Hollywood, and he’s taking plenty of versatility with him.

The former Clemson offensive lineman is one of the newest Los Angeles Chargers after the team selected McFadden in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. The Chargers made McFadden the 156th overall pick, and they did so with the idea of bringing in an established player that can provide them with flexibility along their offensive front.

“Strong, powerful and long arms,” Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told local media in Los Angeles, describing McFadden’s physical attributes. “He’s had a really nice college career. What’s big with him is being able to play different positions as a depth offensive lineman. We’ll get him in here and kind of take it from there.”

McFadden was a three-year starter at Clemson, beginning his time with the Tigers at right tackle before moving over to the left side the last two seasons. McFadden was the recipient this past season of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is annually awarded to the top offensive lineman in the ACC.

At 6-foot-2, McFadden projects more as an interior lineman at the next level, which is where Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he expects McFadden to rep going forward. The plan is to begin McFadden at guard. It’s possible he could even get a look at center in the future, Telesco and Staley said.

“He gives you length inside and still the athleticism,” Staley said. “We felt like he has the anchor to play anywhere on the line and the athleticism to play anywhere on the line. He also did some center stuff, so he has that in his toolbox. And anytime you have that, it’s a winning edge.

“The makeup of this guy – a captain at Clemson and then just the production at tackle – made him really attractive.”

The move inside isn’t unexpected. McFadden said leading up to the draft he anticipated having to play guard at the next level. He cross-trained at the position during his time at Clemson in preparation for what might be coming.

The Chargers were happy there was still a lineman of McFadden’s makeup both on and off the field available during the latter rounds of the draft.

“(Clemson coach) Dabo Swinney could not speak more highly of this player, both the production of the player and the intangibles of the player,” Staley said. “He’s not a tall guy but really long and just has a lot of position flex for the line.”

