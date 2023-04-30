Clemson makes top ten

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut.
Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Southern Cal rounded out the top ten.
Extremely blessed to be in this position, thank you to everyone along the way! Final 10! #GoHornets🐝 pic.twitter.com/T8ofEFmoOE
— Jameson Riggs (@RiggsJameson) April 30, 2023
The Tigers offered last summer. In addition to now Clemson, the fast-rising Riggs (6-5, 280) lists offers from schools like Florida State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Auburn and West Virginia.