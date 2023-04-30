Clemson makes top ten

April 30, 2023

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut.

Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Southern Cal rounded out the top ten.

The Tigers offered last summer.  In addition to now Clemson, the fast-rising Riggs (6-5, 280) lists offers from schools like Florida State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Auburn and West Virginia.

