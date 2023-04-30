NFL Analyst Surprised Henry Fell to Fifth Round

NFL Analyst Surprised Henry Fell to Fifth Round

Football

NFL Analyst Surprised Henry Fell to Fifth Round

By April 30, 2023 7:27 am

By |

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday afternoon.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts about one of Clemson’s Avengers following his selection.

“Good player, on the opposite side of Myles Murphy.  He is real physical.  I saw him at the Senior Bowl.  I thought he did a nice job but he is someone that plays a rugged game of football and that is appealing to a lot of teams.

Henry falling to the fifth round surprised the NFL Network analyst.

“Again, fifth round,  I thought we would have been talking third or fourth round where he would have gone on the board,” said Jeremiah.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
14hr

Saturday night a dream came true for BT Potter.  Potter will get his chance at making a roster the NFL at a historic franchise. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson’s record holding kicker has signed (…)

reply
15hr

The No. 6/6 Clemson Tigers hit four home runs on Saturday afternoon but ultimately dropped the first two games of the series to No. 21/24 Virginia Tech, 5-4 and 3-1. Following the losses, Clemson drops to (…)

reply
20hr

The great draft for the Tigers continues as another former Clemson standout has heard his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Chargers selected offensive lineman Jordan McFadden in the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home