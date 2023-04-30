NFL Analyst Surprised Henry Fell to Fifth Round

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday afternoon.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts about one of Clemson’s Avengers following his selection.

“Good player, on the opposite side of Myles Murphy. He is real physical. I saw him at the Senior Bowl. I thought he did a nice job but he is someone that plays a rugged game of football and that is appealing to a lot of teams.

Henry falling to the fifth round surprised the NFL Network analyst.

“Again, fifth round, I thought we would have been talking third or fourth round where he would have gone on the board,” said Jeremiah.