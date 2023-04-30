NFL team makes easy decision on former Clemson star

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that they have picked up A.J. Terrell’s fifth-year option — a very easy decision for the franchise.

Through his first three NFL campaigns, the former Clemson cornerback has become one of the best young players at his position in the NFL and one of his team’s most dependable players on the defensive side of the ball.

Now that the franchise has exercised his fifth-year option, Atlanta can keep Terrell in a Falcons uniform and off the free agent market until after the 2024 season.

Terrell is entering his fourth season in the NFL after after being drafted by the Falcons with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A 2021 second-team All-Pro, the 24-year-old has posted 202 tackles, 32 passes defended, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 44 career games (all starts).

Easiest decision of the week — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 28, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

