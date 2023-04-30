Recapping Clemson’s 2023 NFL Draft

After three days and 259 picks, this year’s NFL Draft has reached its conclusion with Clemson being heavily represented in the event.
Six former Tigers heard their names called. It’s the most single-draft selections for the program since having seven players drafted in 2020. Here’s a recap of Clemson’s draft action:
- As expected, defensive end Myles Murphy was the first Clemson player off the board, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 28th overall pick. Tight end Davis Allen was the final Clemson player to be chosen in the fifth round. It’s the fourth time in the last five drafts that Clemson has had at least five players drafted.
- Fellow defensive lineman Bryan Bresee was taken one pick after Murphy by the New Orleans Saints, making for the third time ever that Clemson has had players taken with back-to-back selections. It’s the first time that’s happened since Marcus Gilchrist and Da’Quan Bowers went consecutively in the second round of the 2011 draft and first time it’s ever happened in the first round.
- Linebacker Trenton Simpson went to the Baltimore Ravens in the third round, becoming the first Clemson player ever selected by the franchise. That leaves just one NFL team that’s never drafted a player from Clemson: the Carolina Panthers.
- With Simpson coming off the board with the 86th overall pick, Clemson had three players taken within the first 100 picks for the sixth time in the last eight drafts.
- K.J. Henry was the third Clemson defensive lineman chosen when the Washington Commanders took the edge defender with the 137th overall pick in the fifth round. It’s just the third time in the Dabo Swinney era (since 2009) that Clemson has had at least three defensive lineman taken in the same draft (2019, 2016).
- Jordan McFadden was snatched up in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers, who spent the 156th overall pick on the offensive lineman. Clemson has had an offensive lineman selected in three of the last four drafts.
- Allen, who was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the 175th overall selection, is the first Clemson tight end drafted since Jordan Leggett in 2017.
- For the second straight year, Clemson did not have a receiver drafted. The Tigers had gone six straight drafts with at least one wideout being selected before last year.
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!