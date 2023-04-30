Report: Ngata one of top undrafted free agents

Report: Ngata one of top undrafted free agents

Football

Report: Ngata one of top undrafted free agents

By April 30, 2023 1:43 pm

By |

Joseph Ngata’s undrafted free agent contract is one of the best according to a report released Sunday.  Following the 7th round of the draft the Clemson receiver signed with Philadelphia.

The Eagles signed Ngata to a deal that included a $30,000 signing bonus and $200,000 guaranteed according to this source.

To celebrate Myles Murphy’s first round draft selection Dear Old Clemson has added a Myles Murphy Draft Pack to our online store.  Get a Free signed Myles Murphy card with the purchase of a signed Myles Murphy replica road sign.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut. Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson found themselves in the final group for another’s highly touted recruit on Sunday. Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal included the Tigers in his top-five schools. (…)

reply
19hr

Saturday night a dream came true for BT Potter.  Potter will get his chance at making a roster the NFL at a historic franchise. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson’s record holding kicker has signed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home