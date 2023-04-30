Report: Ngata one of top undrafted free agents

Joseph Ngata’s undrafted free agent contract is one of the best according to a report released Sunday. Following the 7th round of the draft the Clemson receiver signed with Philadelphia.

The Eagles signed Ngata to a deal that included a $30,000 signing bonus and $200,000 guaranteed according to this source.

🚨UPDATE: Clemson standout wide receiver Joseph Ngata signed as a UDFA with the #Eagles, source says. @josephngata received a $30k signing bonus, $200k guaranteed, total guarantee: of $230k for Ngata making him one of the highest-paid UDFA. The deal was negotiated Ngata’s… pic.twitter.com/r0KXkjBz47 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 30, 2023

