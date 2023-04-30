What They Are Saying: Allen heading to Cali

What They Are Saying: Allen heading to Cali

Football

What They Are Saying: Allen heading to Cali

By April 30, 2023 1:53 pm

By |

Clemson tight end Davis Allen was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in the fifth round with the 175th pick.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Allen’s selection.

To celebrate Myles Murphy’s first round draft selection Dear Old Clemson has added a Myles Murphy Draft Pack to our online store.  Get a Free signed Myles Murphy card with the purchase of a signed Myles Murphy replica road sign.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. 

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut. Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and (…)

reply
3hr

Clemson found themselves in the final group for another’s highly touted recruit on Sunday. Tuscarora (VA) four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal included the Tigers in his top-five schools. (…)

reply
19hr

Saturday night a dream came true for BT Potter.  Potter will get his chance at making a roster the NFL at a historic franchise. The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Clemson’s record holding kicker has signed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home