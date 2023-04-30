What They Are Saying: Allen heading to Cali

Clemson tight end Davis Allen was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday in the fifth round with the 175th pick.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Allen’s selection.

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney on the @RamsNFL's selection of TE Davis Allen: pic.twitter.com/bWNMHGSfO5 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 29, 2023

Davis Allen might be one of the best blocking TEs in the class. Showed flashes at Clemson. At the Senior Bowl, he seals off Adebawore to open a hole for his RB. This is the type of TE Rams are missing in the offense. pic.twitter.com/jzn9d99hTC — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) April 26, 2023

Pegged Davis Allen as a fit for the Rams pre-draft and then correctly mocked him to the Rams in my final mock. Really excited to see what he can do! pic.twitter.com/p7EQQ07GfF — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) April 30, 2023

Davis Allen never had more than one drop in any season of his career with a drop rate of only 3.3%. Not a dynamic receiver and needs to bulk up to be a true in-line player but is fundamentally sound in terms of technique/angling — Brugler — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) April 29, 2023

3rd Wave 🌊 🌊 🌊 Tight Ends I like: Davis Allen

Brenton Strange

Josh Whyle pic.twitter.com/azYiQIMnIO — Matt (@CoachMinich) April 20, 2023

Rams select Clemson TE Davis Allen with 175th overall pick in 2023 NFL draft https://t.co/lKusXUyZ6e — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) April 29, 2023

South Carolina ➡️ Southern California Welcome to LA, @davisallen17! pic.twitter.com/7ejAJXCCrz — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

