What They Are Saying: Henry sees his dream come true

Saturday was a day that the Henry family will never forget as KJ was drafted in the fifth round by Washington.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Henry being drafted by the Washington Commanders.
WE LIT BABY #HTTC https://t.co/3QUfsWPH8K
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) April 29, 2023
KJ Henry's dad couldn't wait to throw that Redskins gear on! pic.twitter.com/AN6FrIuy9N
— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023
Inside the war room. Take Braeden Daniels and then try to move up for KJ Henry.pic.twitter.com/3f3kNZJhOI
— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023
KJ ➡️ DMV @thekjhenry | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/qOejNCvd3L
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 29, 2023
Hey #Commanders fans, @ClemsonFB EDGE KJ Henry is a great Value Pick!! Henry ran a blazing-fast 4.63.@TheKJHenry x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/dulcxZSjxD
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023
Take command, K.J.!
Another day, another ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Clemson defensive lineman in the NFL Draft@thekjhenry x @Commanders pic.twitter.com/EuF77qAOnY
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023
More on KJ Henry: pic.twitter.com/4xOTlGVFJm
— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) April 29, 2023
All aTwitter: 29 April 2023 – The Braeden Daniels and KJ Henry Special Edtion #WashingtonFootball #HTTC #TakeCommand #CommandersFamily https://t.co/mRxjgHt17P
— Commanders Fans (@CommandersViews) April 29, 2023