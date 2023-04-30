What They Are Saying: Henry sees his dream come true

Saturday was a day that the Henry family will never forget as KJ was drafted in the fifth round by Washington.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Henry being drafted by the Washington Commanders.

KJ Henry's dad couldn't wait to throw that Redskins gear on! pic.twitter.com/AN6FrIuy9N — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023

Inside the war room. Take Braeden Daniels and then try to move up for KJ Henry.pic.twitter.com/3f3kNZJhOI — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) April 29, 2023

Take command, K.J.! Another day, another ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Clemson defensive lineman in the NFL Draft@thekjhenry x @Commanders pic.twitter.com/EuF77qAOnY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2023