What They Are Saying: McFadden to the Chargers

What They Are Saying: McFadden to the Chargers

Football

What They Are Saying: McFadden to the Chargers

By May 1, 2023 8:51 am

By |

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about McFadden’s selection by the Chargers.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
21hr

2024 Four-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs announced his top ten on Twitter Sunday afternoon and the Tigers made the cut. Ohio State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn, Duke, Tennessee, Penn State, Vanderbilt and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home