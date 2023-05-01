What They Are Saying: McFadden to the Chargers

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about McFadden’s selection by the Chargers.

L.A. Chargers select Clemson OL Jordan McFadden 156th overall ⚡️ Only TWO QB hits allowed in his career (1,584 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/3GsBHsP4cL — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden + Fluid footwork in pass protection + Upper body strength, length and leverage to keep rushers at bay + Great at sealing backside of run plays + Experience (Over 2,800 snaps) + Position flexibility pic.twitter.com/rFyKlBTmWw — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 29, 2023

One of my favorite things about #Chargers Jordan McFadden's game is the way and how frequently he wins on front-side seals. He is so good at inviting defenders to the inside and then is able to generate a ton of torque. Parts the red sea here for the TD. pic.twitter.com/bM1rFdQjES — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) April 30, 2023

Jordan McFadden is a very good get by the Chargers. Really great mover in space who projects to guard after playing left tackle at Clemson. Look what he can do on the move: pic.twitter.com/ouFl3HxkNl — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

With the 156th overall pick the L.A. Chargers select Dorman alum & former Clemson offensive tackle, Jordan McFadden.

Hear from him tonight on @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/gi2QVnbJjP — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) April 29, 2023

Chargers got em one. Jordan McFadden got the juice to be a starter after finding his place on the line. The ability to come in and provide depth immediately at all 4 positions sets him apart from all the Day 3 OL imo. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) April 29, 2023

I haven't watched Jordan McFadden yet but Dane Brugler had him ranked as the 8th best guard in the draft and gave him fourth round grade. Another college tackle transitioning to guard for the Chargers and they desperately needed IOL depth. pic.twitter.com/che51OQOl9 — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023

#Chargers opt for OL depth in Round 5, selecting Clemson's Jordan McFadden. Five-year player at Clemson with over 2500 total snaps, all at left or right tackle. Will kick inside for LAC. Haven't watched him yet, but excited to! pic.twitter.com/TdnNso4AR9 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) April 29, 2023

Jordan McFadden, @DormanFootball alum & former @ClemsonFB tackle was drafted by the L.A. Chargers in the 5th round with the 156th pick overall.

McFadden started the final 39 games of his Clemson career at tackle but is expected to play guard in the NFL.https://t.co/TUaLMjBwI3 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) April 29, 2023

With the 156th pick the Chargers select Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson McFadden measured in at 6'2 303lbs with 34inch arms.

He was a 3 year starter at both Tackle spots for Clemson as well as a team captain. He projects to be an IOL but is very versatile. pic.twitter.com/dZzbKCgKVx — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 29, 2023

big cat up front 🐯 welcome to LA, @Jmac_2332!! pic.twitter.com/XEhQvNSEWO — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 29, 2023